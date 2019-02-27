The Warriors hosted Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students ahead of the team's game against the Heat in Miami on Wednesday.

The Athletic's Anthony Slater shared a video of star point guard Stephen Curry tossing an alley-oop to a student.

Steph Curry tossing an alley oop to a student from Parkland pic.twitter.com/nDYEic3nt3 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 27, 2019

According to Slater, Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green chatted with students after shootaround.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been a vocal advocate for gun control. He called the efforts of teens leading the debate, "heartbreaking but inspiring all at once."

He spoke out again Wednesday, saying, "The fortunate thing is the young people leading this ... are going to be much more impactful than old people like me."

Steve Kerr is hosting some students from Parkland at shootaround in Miami today. Here he is, again, with a detailed quote on the need for gun control. pic.twitter.com/XuyJOH35E9 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 27, 2019

The shooting, which took place Feb. 14, 2018 in Parkland, Fla., took the lives of 17 people.