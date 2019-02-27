Watch: Stephen Curry Tosses Alley-Oop to Parkland Student During Shootaround

Screenshot via @AnthonySlater

The Warriors hosted Parkland students ahead of the team's game against the Heat in Miami on Wednesday. 

By Charlotte Carroll
February 27, 2019

The Warriors hosted Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students ahead of the team's game against the Heat in Miami on Wednesday. 

The Athletic's Anthony Slater shared a video of star point guard Stephen Curry tossing an alley-oop to a student.

According to Slater, Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green chatted with students after shootaround.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been a vocal advocate for gun control. He called the efforts of teens leading the debate, "heartbreaking but inspiring all at once."

He spoke out again Wednesday, saying, "The fortunate thing is the young people leading this ... are going to be much more impactful than old people like me."

The shooting, which took place Feb. 14, 2018 in Parkland, Fla., took the lives of 17 people.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message