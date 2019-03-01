Watch: Kevin Durant and Travis Scott Go Full 'Sicko Mode' When They Team for Carpool Karaoke

Kevin Durant might need to do a collab with Travis Scott.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 01, 2019

In the newest episode of Apple TV's Carpool Karaoke, two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant was joined by Grammy-nominated and Super Bowl LIII halftime performer Travis Scott.

While the two don't recite the classic song Durant made with LeBron James during the 2011 lockout, they did perform Scott's hit song "Sicko Mode."

With Durant driving and Travis riding shotgun, the two go from singing songs off the Houston rapper's most recent album Astroworld to Rick James's memorable jam "Super Freak." Travis Scott also reveals that while in high school he performed in a rendition of Kiss Me, Kate, as they proceed to sing one of the songs from the musical.

Maybe Durant will A&R Travis Scott's next album a la LeBron and 2 Chainz.

The episode can be viewed here on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.

