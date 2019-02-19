LeBron James Can Add A&R to His Resume With 2 Chainz’s New Album

LeBron James continues to expand his brand off the court.

By Kaelen Jones
February 19, 2019

LeBron James served as A&R of 2 Chainz's upcoming album, Rap or Go to the League, Def Jam Recordings announced on Tuesday. The album, which will be 2 Chainz's fifth studio set, will be released on March 1.

James apparently held a prominent role in the album's formation. James had input on the album's length and suggested to 2 Chainz that it initially is released with 14 tracks and two additional songs appearing on the deluxe version.

This isn't the first time we've seen James expand his reach beyond the hardwood. The three-time NBA champion is set to executive produce and star in Space Jam 2 and is already an executively producer for his More Than An Athlete TV series, among other previous acting roles.

Additionally, James has opened a school in his hometown of Akron, and is a leading voice within the sports world in championing equality while speaking out against police brutality.

