Celtics forward Jaylen Brown is concerned with Boston's recent slide, saying the team's atmosphere is "toxic", according to The Boston Globe's Gary Washburn. The Celtics have lost five of their last six games and seven of their last ten, with five of their defeats since Feb. 7 coming by double digits.

"The losing, it’s not a good feeling. I’m not too good about that," Brown said on Monday. "Because right now it’s not good. It’s toxic. I can’t really point out one thing. I don’t have all the answers. I’m just going to try to be part of the change. I’m going to try to do my best. That’s all I’ve got to say."

Brown isn't the only Celtic to voice his displeasure through 2018-19. Kyrie Irving told reporters, "I don't owe anybody s---," when asked about his free agency on Feb. 1. Marcus Morris created headlines on Feb. 10 when he addressed a lack of joy with this year's squad.

"For me, it's not really about the loss, it's about the attitude that we're playing with," Morris told reporters. "Guys are hanging their heads. It's not fun. We're not competing at a high level. Even though we're winning, it's still not fun. I don't see the joy in the game."

Boston sits fifth in the Eastern Conference entering Tuesday night at 38–26. The Celtics sit 2.5 games back of the 76ers for the East's No. 4 seed. They face the Warriors tonight at Oracle Arena in Oakland, with tip slated for 10:30 p.m. ET.