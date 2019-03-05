Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Says Team Atmosphere is 'Toxic' Amid Losing Stretch

Boston has lost five of its last six games, with four double-digit losses.

By Michael Shapiro
March 05, 2019

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown is concerned with Boston's recent slide, saying the team's atmosphere is "toxic", according to The Boston Globe's Gary Washburn. The Celtics have lost five of their last six games and seven of their last ten, with five of their defeats since Feb. 7 coming by double digits. 

"The losing, it’s not a good feeling. I’m not too good about that," Brown said on Monday. "Because right now it’s not good. It’s toxic. I can’t really point out one thing. I don’t have all the answers. I’m just going to try to be part of the change. I’m going to try to do my best. That’s all I’ve got to say."

Brown isn't the only Celtic to voice his displeasure through 2018-19. Kyrie Irving told reporters, "I don't owe anybody s---," when asked about his free agency on Feb. 1. Marcus Morris created headlines on Feb. 10 when he addressed a lack of joy with this year's squad. 

"For me, it's not really about the loss, it's about the attitude that we're playing with," Morris told reporters. "Guys are hanging their heads. It's not fun. We're not competing at a high level. Even though we're winning, it's still not fun. I don't see the joy in the game."

Boston sits fifth in the Eastern Conference entering Tuesday night at 38–26. The Celtics sit 2.5 games back of the 76ers for the East's No. 4 seed. They face the Warriors tonight at Oracle Arena in Oakland, with tip slated for 10:30 p.m. ET.  

 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message