LeBron James on Passing Michael Jordan on NBA's All-Time Scoring List: 'MJ Was That Guy For Me'

LeBron James surpassed Michael Jordan to become fourth all-time in NBA scoring on Wednesday night.

By Kaelen Jones
March 07, 2019

LeBron James paid homage to Michael Jordan after passing him on the NBA's all-time scoring list during the Lakers' 115–99 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday night.

James, who wrote "Thank You MJ 23" on his sneakers for Wednesday's game, tweeted prior to the game how special the moment would be to him. He grew emotional during the contest when he scored a layup which moved him ahead of Jordan and into fourth all-time in career points.

Following the game, James explained how Jordan served as a role model throughout his life.

"A lot of stuff that I’ve done in my career, this is right up there at the top," James told reporters. "Winning a championship, just I mean, for a kid from Akron, Ohio that needed inspiration, needed some type of positive influence, MJ was that guy for me. I watched him from afar wanting to be like MJ, wanting to shoot fadeaways like MJ, wanting to stick my tongue out on dunks like MJ, wanting to wear my sneakers like MJ. I wanted kids to look up at some point to me like MJ. It’s crazy. To be honest, it’s beyond crazy."

James now trails only Kobe Bryant (33,643), Karl Malone (36,928) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387) on the league's all-time scoring list.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message