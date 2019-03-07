Magic President Jeff Weltman: Markelle Fultz 'in a Very Good Place' While Still Rehabbing Shoulder

Markelle Fultz is still rehabbing his shoulder injury in Los Angeles.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 07, 2019

Orlando Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman told Josh Robbins of The Athletic that Markelle Fultz is "making significant progress" while rehabbing his shoulder in Los Angeles currently.

Fultz, who was acquired by the Magic at the trade deadline, has not played since Nov. 19 when he was with the 76ers. The No. 1 pick from the 2017 draft saw a shoulder specialist about a week after that appearance, and he was then diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome and began rehab immediately. He was rehabbing in Los Angeles but returned to Philadelphia about three weeks before the trade.

Weltman noted Fultz is currently in Los Angeles for his rehab, but a member of the Magic's staff has been sent out there to be with him.

Here is what Weltman told Robbins about Fultz:

Markelle is doing very well. He’s in Los Angeles continuing his rehab. We have sent one of our performance staff to be out with him to try to understand what he’s going through from the more scientific perspective, and I have been out there to spend some time with him and watched him work out. It’s just a matter of understanding where he is and supporting him. But I can tell you confidently that he’s making significant progress and he’s feeling like he’s in a very good place.

As I’ve been saying, the timetable will dictate itself. We’re not going to superimpose a timetable over what he’s experiencing and what he’s going through. So as it plays out, the next step will be for him to join his team in Orlando and all of us to get our arms around him to continue the good work that he’s been doing in L.A., and we’ll just take it from there.

On Wednesday, Orlando coach Steve Clifford said he did not expect Fultz to be with the team this season.

Fultz's shoulder issues go back to his rookie season. He has played just 33 games through his two seasons in the NBA and is averaging 7.7 points on 41.4% shooting.

The Magic entered Thursday ninth in the East at 30-36, a game back of the Heat for the final playoff spot.

