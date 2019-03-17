76ers forward Mike Scott got some extra hydration in the second quarter against the Bucks on Sunday, stealing a sip from a fan sitting courtside at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Scott dove into the stands in order to save a loose ball. He tumbled past the first row of seats, then took a drink from a woman sitting in the second row before returning to action. It's unclear what liquid was in the fan's cup.

Mike Scott really took a sip 😂



(via @espn)pic.twitter.com/qfQe9SEBA2 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 17, 2019

Scott came to Philadelphia in February 2018 as a piece in the 76ers' trade for Tobias Harris. He is averaging 8.1 points and 23.9 minutes per game with Philadelphia. The Virginia product has played for four teams in seven seasons, spending his first five years in the NBA with Atlanta.

The 76ers entered Sunday's matchup with the Bucks third in the Eastern Conference at 44–25. Milwaukee leads the East at 52–17.