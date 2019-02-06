Reports: Sixers Acquire Tobias Harris From Clippers, Adding Fourth All-Star Caliber Player

The Clippers have agreed to trade Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott to the 76ers for a package of players and two first-round picks. 

By Max Meyer
February 06, 2019

A Los Angeles basketball team has made a major trade as we approach the deadline. But it wasn’t the Lakers.

The Clippers have agreed to trade Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott to the 76ers for Landry Shamet, Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala, a 2020 first-round pick, a 2021 unprotected first-round pick (via the Heat) and two second-round picks (2021 and 2023), which was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Philadelphia is going all-in with this move, as Harris is averaging a career-high 20.7 PPG, but is an unrestricted free agent after the season. The seven-year pro now joins a potent starting five along with Ben Simmons, JJ Redick, Jimmy Butler and Joel Embiid.

On the other end, the Clippers stockpiled some quality assets for a potential rental, especially the unprotected Miami first-round pick.

Here’s hoping we get more blockbusters to shake up the league before Thursday’s deadline passes.

