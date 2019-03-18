Watch: Celtics Pay Tribute to Isaiah Thomas in Return to TD Garden

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Celtics honored their former point guard with a tribute video on Monday. 

By Charlotte Carroll
March 18, 2019

The Celtics paid tribute to Denver point guard Isaiah Thomas upon his return to the TD Garden on Monday night in Boston with the Nuggets. 

The two-time All-Star played in his first game at the Garden since he was traded to the Cavaliers for Kyrie Irving in August 2017. Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Nets' unprotected 2018 first-round pick were also sent to Cleveland in the deal. 

The Celtics featured highlights from Thomas' almost three years with the team, and he was moved to tears by the honor. 

Thomas, 30, checked into the game, earning cheers and a standing ovation from the crowd. 

Thomas returned to the court Feb. 13 for the first time in 11 months after undergoing season-ending arthroscopic surgery on his right hip during his stint with the Lakers last season. After undergoing surgery in March, Thomas missed the conclusion of the Lakers' 2017-18 season. Thomas signed a one-year, $2 million deal with Denver in July.

He's averaging 8.6 points per game this season.

