Report: Isaiah Thomas to Make Season Debut for Denver After Hip Surgery

Thomas was listed as "questionable" on Denver's injury report.

By Emily Caron
February 13, 2019

Two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas will reportedly return to the court on Wednesday for his Nuggets debut against Sacramento–11 months after the Denver point guard underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery on his right hip during his stint with the Lakers last season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Thomas missed the rest of Los Angeles's 2017-18 season after his surgery in March. 

He told reporters Wednesday that his status for the evening's game against the Kings will be a "game-time decision" after being listed as "questionable" on the Nuggets' injury report for the first time this season.

The 30-year-old guard split last season between the Lakers and the Cavaliers after being traded from the Celtics in the deal that sent Kyrie Irving to Boston. He did not get to play for Cleveland due to a hip injury and was traded to Los Angeles in February after just 15 appearances in the Land and played in just 17 games for Los Angeles before undergoing the season-ending surgery.

Thomas then signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Nuggets in July.

After being taken by the Kings with the last pick in the 2011 draft, Thomas played three seasons in Sacramento. During his last year there he played under Denver's coach Mike Malone. 

Through 32 games last season, Thomas averaged 15.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. Through the seven NBA seasons he has played in, Thomas has posted a career 18.9 points per game.

