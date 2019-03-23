For the first time since 2005, the NBA playoffs won't feature LeBron James.

His Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Brooklyn Nets 111-106 on Friday and were officially eliminated from the postseason.

It has been a long time since we've gone without LeBron playing hoops in May. Like, a really long time.

And after 13 straight playoff appearances, this was not what people were hoping for during his first year as a Laker.

So now is the time where we remind you about all the things that used to be popular back when LeBron last played in the playoffs and all of the things that are super popular now and meant basically nothing to most people in 2005.

Its been a while ... since LeBron missed the playoffs 😯 pic.twitter.com/5s8xJqzmZi — ESPN (@espn) March 23, 2019

Last time LeBron missed the playoffs was in 2005



That year…

▪️ Netflix was delivering DVDs

▪️ Apple didn’t have an iPhone

▪️ YouTube was founded

▪️ Aubrey Graham wasn’t Drake yet, he was Jimmy Brooks on Degrassi pic.twitter.com/Yi20zF9I5Z — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 23, 2019

The world was quite a different place the last time LeBron James missed the playoffs. 😮 pic.twitter.com/5cF4jxYp2g — theScore (@theScore) March 23, 2019

The last time LeBron James missed the playoffs was 2005.



Tiger won 2 majors that year. — Two Inches Short (@TwoInchesShort) March 23, 2019

How old were you the last time LeBron missed the playoffs (April 2005)? pic.twitter.com/PKdVcQTCrA — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 23, 2019

The most popular songs in 2005, the last time Lebron missed the playoffs:



1. We Belong Together - Mariah Carey

2. Hollaback Girl - Gwen Stefani

3. Let Me Love You - Mario

4. Since U Been Gone - Kelly Clarkson

5. 1, 2 Step - Ciara pic.twitter.com/VxuNNoXDEn — SB Nation (@SBNation) March 23, 2019

Last time LeBron missed the playoffs:

- The best selling phone was a Nokia 1110

- The Office was just a few weeks old

- “1, 2 step” by Ciara was one of the songs dominating charts

- The SuperSonics were still a thing.

- There was no Twitter or Instagram. pic.twitter.com/l4eABf732c — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 23, 2019

How long has it been since LeBron missed the playoffs?



The last time his team was officially eliminated from the playoffs (Cavs, 4/20/05) was the same week the Green Bay Packers drafted Aaron Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/7bzbu6jiGR — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 23, 2019

Remember when the #Illini took on #CarolinaSZN in the National Championship to cap off #MarchMadness?



That was the last time LeBron James missed the playoffs... 😲 pic.twitter.com/Qmd1FKrW0J — Stadium (@Stadium) March 23, 2019

The last time LeBron missed the playoffs in 2005, Steph Curry had 0 Finals MVP’s. Now, Steph....well.....still has 0 Finals MVP’s. — Barry McCockiner (@SportsTalkBarry) March 23, 2019

Didn't realize 2005 was that long ago, did you?

In 2029 we can do this when again we talk about the Warriors finally not winning the title.