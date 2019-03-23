What Did the World Look Like the Last Time LeBron James Missed the Postseason?

Back in the day when the NBA playoffs didn't feature LeBron James, we all lived much different lives.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 23, 2019

For the first time since 2005, the NBA playoffs won't feature LeBron James.

His Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Brooklyn Nets 111-106 on Friday and were officially eliminated from the postseason.

It has been a long time since we've gone without LeBron playing hoops in May. Like, a really long time.

And after 13 straight playoff appearances, this was not what people were hoping for during his first year as a Laker.

So now is the time where we remind you about all the things that used to be popular back when LeBron last played in the playoffs and all of the things that are super popular now and meant basically nothing to most people in 2005.

Didn't realize 2005 was that long ago, did you?

In 2029 we can do this when again we talk about the Warriors finally not winning the title.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message