The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly "inquired" about a trade for Jimmy Butler early in the season, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Los Angeles ultimately didn't reach a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves and sent the four-time All-Star to Philadelphia in exchange for Jerryd Bayless, Robert Covington, Dario Šarić and a 2022 second-round draft pick

Butler is averaging 18.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per game with Philadelphia. He is shooting 46.6% from the field and 34% from three. The 76ers are 34–18 with Butler on the floor, and currently sit third in the East at 48–27.

Los Angeles has struggled without a second star next to James. The Lakers were eliminated from playoff contention on March 22 and enter Friday night 11th in the West at 33–42.

2019 will mark the first postseason without James since 2005. June's Finals will be the first without James since 2010.