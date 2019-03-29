Report: Lakers 'Inquired' About Jimmy Butler Before Trade to 76ers

Los Angeles sits 11th in the West at 33–42. 

By Michael Shapiro
March 29, 2019

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly  "inquired" about a trade for Jimmy Butler early in the season, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Los Angeles ultimately didn't reach a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves and sent the four-time All-Star to Philadelphia in exchange for Jerryd Bayless, Robert Covington, Dario Šarić and a 2022 second-round draft pick

Butler is averaging 18.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per game with Philadelphia. He is shooting 46.6% from the field and 34% from three. The 76ers are 34–18 with Butler on the floor, and currently sit third in the East at 48–27. 

Los Angeles has struggled without a second star next to James. The Lakers were eliminated from playoff contention on March 22 and enter Friday night 11th in the West at 33–42. 

2019 will mark the first postseason without James since 2005. June's Finals will be the first without James since 2010

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message