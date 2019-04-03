On Wednesday morning JR Smith unveiled a new tattoo he got in honor of the greatly admired cultural figure Nipsey Hussle.

Nipsey was murdered Sunday in Los Angeles and his death has sparked an outpouring of emotion from people across the country familiar with his work as a community activist and entrepreneur in addition to his career as a rapper.

JR Smith pays respect to Nipsey Hussle pic.twitter.com/LrL9fSKnn5 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 3, 2019

Since Nipsey's death Smith has made multiple Instagram posts in his memory. When news broke on Sunday about Nipsey's murder players from all sports jumped on social media to share their condolences and pay respects to the iconic man.

On Tuesday, Russell Westbrook earned the second ever 20-20-20 triple double in the Thunder's 119-103 victory over the Lakers and said he dedicated the performance to Nipsey.

"20 plus 20 plus 20 they know what that means," Westbrook said to TNT's Jason Terry postgame, explaining the correlation between his statistics and Nipsey.

"That was for Nipsey." 💙🙏



Russ dedicates his 20-20-20 performance to the late Nipsey Hussle. pic.twitter.com/KbkvwD3z0M — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 3, 2019

Baron Davis, who also grew up in Los Angeles like Westbrook, spoke about Nipsey's importance to the community later in the night.

“He led by example. He was everything to us.”



-@BaronDavis pays tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zryNhRvq6g — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 3, 2019

Nipsey Hussle died at 33 and is survived by his girlfriend Lauren London and two children.