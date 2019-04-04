Anthony Davis Flips Off Pelicans Fan, Claims He Was Disrespected

Davis claims the fan disrespected him by saying something saying he didn't like.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 04, 2019

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis reportedly directed his middle finger at a fan following Wednesday night's loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

In an Instagram video posted by Pelicans Wave, Davis was seen giving a fan the middle finger as he walked off the court. Davis directly messaged the account after the video was posted and alleged that the fan disrespected him and said something he didn't like.

According to NOLA.com, multiple sources said Davis was provoked by the fan. One source said Davis was told, “(expletive) you, AD!” which prompted his response.

Davis, who requested a trade from the Pelicans in January, added that the gesture was not at the team or the city of New Orleans.

"Never disrespected the city and never will," Davis said. "But of course they not gonna show what the fan said."

Player-fan incidents have been subject to scrutiny since Russell Westbrook's public confrontation with a fan who heckled him with racist language during a game. Westbrook said the fan told him "to get down on my knees like you used to," sparking the verbal altercation in which Westbrook replied, "I'll f--- you up." The fan was subsequently permanently banned by the Jazz and Westbrook was fined.

The Pelicans security team was close by Davis and the team is cooperating with NBA officials.

