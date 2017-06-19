NBA

Cavaliers will not renew contract of general manager David Griffin

3:00 | NBA
Will Cavaliers, Lakers make a play for Paul George this summer?
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

General manager David Griffin will not return to the Cavaliers, owner Dan Gilbert confirmed Monday. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst was first to report the news. 

Griffin’s contract expires on June 30 and the two sides “mutually decided” that it would not be extended. Cleveland’s senior vice president of basketball operations Trent Redden’s contract is also up and he will not return either, USA Today’s Jeff Zillgitt reports.

Former NBA guard and current ESPN analyst Chauncey Billups is expected to become a candidate for Redden’s old job, Wojnarowski reports, and would be the man responsible for hiring a new GM.

Speculation that Griffin would leave Cleveland began in earnest in April. He had been connected to the open jobs leading the Hawks’ and Magic’s basketball operations departments but Yahoo’s Adrian Wojarowski reported that Gilbert did not respond to Orlando’s request seeking permission to speak to Griffin. 

Griffin joined the Cavaliers in 2010 and was promoted to general manager in 2014. In April, LeBron James spoke out in favor of the Cavs extending Griffin’s contract

