Report: Lonzo Ball Almost Underwent Surgery Without Lakers' Permission

The incident was one of the headaches that Magic Johnson reportedly grew uncomfortable dealing with before his

By Charlotte Carroll
April 12, 2019

The Lakers prevented Lonzo Ball from undergoing a potentially unauthorized surgery earlier this season, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania.

According to Charania, the incident was one of the headaches that former Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson grew uncomfortable dealing with before his sudden resignation Tuesday. He had told confidants he wanted to return to just being Johnson instead of president Johnson, according to Charania. 

The incident occurred when Ball traveled to Ohio in late February after the point guard suffered a season ending grade 3 ankle sprain in January. According to Charania, the surgery was planned by Ball’s former business partner Alan Foster with LaVar Ball’s knowledge, and the doctor had also operated on LiAngelo Ball.

The Lakers found out when Ball called general manager Rob Pelinka. Ball was informed the organization wouldn't allow it and could void his contract if he went through with the surgery, reports Charania. 

Ball parted ways with his old agent and is also suing Big Baller Brand co-founder Foster for damages of at least $2 million. Ball said the decision to part ways with his agent Harrison Gaines was unrelated to the situation with Foster.

