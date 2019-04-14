The playoffs were not a good time for Portland last year.

Despite being the three seed, the Trail Blazers were swept by the Pelicans in the first round and then had to spend an entire year getting roasted and doubted by the general public because of the embarrassing playoff departure.

It also didn't help that a few weeks after Kevin Durant clowned CJ McCollum on McCollum's podcast, this tweet from CJ took on a life of its own.

Im trying Jennifer — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) August 15, 2018

Well, on Sunday, Portland defeated the Thunder 104-99 to take a 1-0 series lead and now everybody is running to let Jennifer know that CJ kept his word.

My mentions 😅 — Jennifer Williams (@ChocDelight1980) April 14, 2019

Y’all on my ass joe 😂😂😂😂🥺 — Jennifer Williams (@ChocDelight1980) April 14, 2019

Talk shit now, Jennifer https://t.co/HeQ2tKlfgO — Palestine Williamson (@frazierapproves) April 14, 2019

Can he talk now Jennifer? #RipCity haha lol — grumpyanold@37 (@epilepsymind) April 14, 2019

😅😅 series win now — Jennifer Williams (@ChocDelight1980) April 14, 2019

Aint nothing better when a black woman bless you with greatness. Sis put in a good word to the universe for CJ. — bluemiiints (@bluemiiints) April 14, 2019

Hey Jennifer, could you have a word with a few of the Lakers? Ty — griffin harrel (@GriffinHarrel) April 14, 2019

All types of fans have @ me on twitter talking about “can you talk to the Lakers for me”

“Please have a talk with Andre Drummond”

“Talk to the Bulls”

😂😂😂💀💀💀💀y’all too funny

Jenni....the playoff whisperer 😂😂😂💀💀 — Jennifer Williams (@ChocDelight1980) April 14, 2019

The only thing more absurd than all of this is that it wasn't the most unnecessary trolling that took place on Twitter Sunday.