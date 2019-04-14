CJ McCollum, Trail Blazers Avenge Last Season's Sweep, Win a Playoff Game for Jennifer

Now CJ has to bring Jennifer onto his podcast.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 14, 2019

The playoffs were not a good time for Portland last year.

Despite being the three seed, the Trail Blazers were swept by the Pelicans in the first round and then had to spend an entire year getting roasted and doubted by the general public because of the embarrassing playoff departure.

It also didn't help that a few weeks after Kevin Durant clowned CJ McCollum on McCollum's podcast, this tweet from CJ took on a life of its own.

Well, on Sunday, Portland defeated the Thunder 104-99 to take a 1-0 series lead and now everybody is running to let Jennifer know that CJ kept his word.

The only thing more absurd than all of this is that it wasn't the most unnecessary trolling that took place on Twitter Sunday.

