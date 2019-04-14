Stephen Curry Set Himself Up for All the 3-1 Jokes After Congratulating Tiger Woods

Stephen Curry might regret this tweet.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 14, 2019

Just when you thought Twitter trolls couldn't be any more annoying, we got this moment thanks to Stephen Curry and his love of golf.

The two-time MVP and three-time NBA champion wanted to do what everyone else was doing on Sunday after Tiger Woods captured his fifth Masters championship and congratulate the 15-time major winner.

However, Curry might not have picked the best words considering the platform and the time of the year.

Curry is right about Woods having an incredible comeback.

But, as you can tell by his mentions, there was another pretty popular sports comeback that a lot of other people feel might top what Woods has done.

At least Curry won't have to worry about LeBron James in this year's playoffs. However, Kyrie Irving could still theoretically hit another game-winner in Oracle.

But back to Tiger. Because this woman who isn't here just to troll Wardell about 2016 might have a point.

The Red Sox probably have Tiger beat for the best comeback and they had a slightly more ridiculous championship drought to break when it happened. But that doesn't diminish what happened Sunday at Augusta National.

