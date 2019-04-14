Just when you thought Twitter trolls couldn't be any more annoying, we got this moment thanks to Stephen Curry and his love of golf.

The two-time MVP and three-time NBA champion wanted to do what everyone else was doing on Sunday after Tiger Woods captured his fifth Masters championship and congratulate the 15-time major winner.

However, Curry might not have picked the best words considering the platform and the time of the year.

Greatest comeback story in sports! Congrats @TigerWoods Let me hold one of those 5 jackets one time! — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) April 14, 2019

Curry is right about Woods having an incredible comeback.

But, as you can tell by his mentions, there was another pretty popular sports comeback that a lot of other people feel might top what Woods has done.

Did someone say greatest comeback? 3-1 pic.twitter.com/wKOwXNOX1J — Money-Maker Mike (@madjr83) April 14, 2019

Me when I read this tweet. pic.twitter.com/t3q2X8ogis — Ivan (@ivancanfield) April 14, 2019

Are you sure about that?? pic.twitter.com/xNv6OzfZ02 — Chad Naquin (@Chaquin27) April 14, 2019

At least Curry won't have to worry about LeBron James in this year's playoffs. However, Kyrie Irving could still theoretically hit another game-winner in Oracle.

But back to Tiger. Because this woman who isn't here just to troll Wardell about 2016 might have a point.

I know what you meant but we all know what the greatest "comeback" was. pic.twitter.com/GAdQheqjKb — Patti 🏒⚾️ (@marinemom34) April 14, 2019

The Red Sox probably have Tiger beat for the best comeback and they had a slightly more ridiculous championship drought to break when it happened. But that doesn't diminish what happened Sunday at Augusta National.