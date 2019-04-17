The antics of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons following Game 2 between the 76ers and Nets have not been forgotten heading into Thursday's Game 3.

While speaking with reporters Wednesday, Brooklyn guard Caris LeVert said the team "didn't really like" when Embiid and Simmons laughed as Embiid attempted to apologize for elbowing Brooklyn big man Jarrett Allen in the head.

Embiid was given a Flagrant 1 for the second-quarter infraction, but many felt his move warranted a Flagrant 2 and an ejection. After the game, he tried to apologize for the move and explained he realized how bad it was upon replay review, but it was overshadowed by Simmons laughing during the apology, which caused Embiid to also chuckle and grin during what was expected to be a more serious moment.

Joel Embiid has been assessed a flagrant foul for this elbow

Sixers' Joel Embiid & Ben Simmons crack up laughing while Embiid was trying to apologize for flagrant elbow to Nets' Jarrett Allen during Game 2 win: "I got him pretty good but I'm sorry about it. it wasn't intentional. .... I'm not usually humble that's why he's laughing."

"We thought that was kind of disrespectful," LeVert said of Embiid's and Simmons's actions during the press conference, according to Ian Begley of ESPN.com.

Embiid said Simmons was laughing because Embiid normally isn't humble, and it appears that Simmons's laughter is what triggered Embiid's giggles.

Embiid's elbow happened less than a minute before halftime, and if he had been ejected for the action, he would not have been on the court when Philadelphia ripped off 51 points in the third quarter to take control of the game and tie the series at 1-1.

Game 3 tips off from Brooklyn at 8 p.m. ET.