Dwyane Wade's retirement didn't stop the Miami Heat star from taking the time to make people's day on Wednesday.

Just one week into his offseason, Wade arrived unannounced at AmericanAirlines Arena and spent his day thanking Heat employees. Wade addressed the entire staff during a meeting before taking individual photos with employees and signing autographs.

According to the Miami Herald, Wade stayed put for more than two hours to individually greet every staff member in line.

D-Wade took photos and signed autographs for every single Miami Heat employee as a farewell today 👏(via @DwyaneWade) pic.twitter.com/6JJuqOyhoR — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 18, 2019

"Not sure there’s even a way to articulate what [Wade] did today for the entire Heat organization,” Heat Internet Services Mobile Coordinator Christopher Pendas tweeted Wednesday night. “Came by and literally took a photo and signed autographs with EVERY SINGLE EMPLOYEE. He never took a break. He never stopped. Didn’t leave until every employee got their moment.

"Nobody does that... And he didn’t have to. For as much of a legend as he is on the court, he’s an even bigger one off of it. Thanks for making everyone’s day, [Wade]. #LeagueOfHisOwn"

Wade played his final NBA game last week, finishing the season averaging 15 points, four rebounds and 4.2 assists per game off the bench. Wade logged a triple-double in his final outing.