A fight broke out with 7:42 on the clock at Barclays Center in the third quarter of Saturday's playoff game between the Nets and the 76ers.

Sixers center Joel Embiid fouled Nets' big man Jarrett Allen. Jared Dudley then pushed Embiid in retaliation, which prompted Philadelphia's Jimmy Butler to push Dudley. Several players ended up in the crowd as the tensions escalated and Ben Simmons and D'Angelo Russell got involved.

Sixers and Nets scrap after a Joel Embiid hard foul pic.twitter.com/yTXFcs1Gvr — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 20, 2019

It's a full blown fight at Barclays Center.



Tensions have reached peak. pic.twitter.com/U9RAd3987U — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 20, 2019

Butler and Dudley were both ejected from the game.

Saturday marked Game 4 of the first-round playoff series, which has been filled with tension from the first tip.

Embiid was given a flagrant in Game 2 for elbowing Allen less than a minute before halftime. After the game, he tried to apologize for the move and explained he realized how bad it was upon replay review, but the gesture was overshadowed by Simmons laughing during the apology. Simmons's reaction caused Embiid to also chuckle and grin during what was expected to be a more serious moment, which didn't sit well with the Nets.