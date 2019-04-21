Dirk Nowitzki Writes Thank You Letter to Fans in Dallas Morning News

After 21 seasons with the Mavericks, Dirk Nowitzki had to say thank you to Dallas fans.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 21, 2019

Dirk Nowitzki decided to call it a career after spending 21 seasons with the Dallas Mavericks and on Sunday, he decided to take out a full-page ad in the Dallas Morning News to express his gratitude to the city.

"From the moment I arrived in Dallas, riding on this amazing roller coaster, you lifted me, supported me, pushed me to work harder," Nowitzki's letter reads. "So many memories. So many stories. They are not only mine. They are ours."

The most iconic of these memories will forever be Nowitzki leading the Mavericks to their lone championship by defeating LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and the Miami Heat in the 2011 Finals.

He retired from the NBA sixth on the all-time scoring list with 31,560. He also won the 2006-07 MVP.

