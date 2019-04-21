Watch: Gordon Hayward Ices Celtics' Sweep of Pacers

The Celtics completed the first sweep of the 2019 postseason.

By Kaelen Jones
April 21, 2019

The Celtics finished off the Pacers by completing a four-game sweep during their first-round matchup on Sunday. Boston won Game 4 110-106 behind an outstanding performance from forward Gordon Hayward, who compiled a team-high 20 points to help the Celtics advance to the next round.

Hayward, who played 34 minutes off the bench, went 7-for-9 from the field, including a perfect 3-for-3 from three-point range.

The veteran wing helped seal the result for the Celtics during the second half, delivering several key shots.

With 1:03 left, Hayward also drilled his third triple of the contest, giving Boston a 10-point advantage to clinch the victory. The win saw the Celtics become the first team to advance to the second round of the playoffs this postseason, in addition to being the first to sweep their opponent.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message