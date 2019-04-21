The Celtics finished off the Pacers by completing a four-game sweep during their first-round matchup on Sunday. Boston won Game 4 110-106 behind an outstanding performance from forward Gordon Hayward, who compiled a team-high 20 points to help the Celtics advance to the next round.

Hayward, who played 34 minutes off the bench, went 7-for-9 from the field, including a perfect 3-for-3 from three-point range.

The veteran wing helped seal the result for the Celtics during the second half, delivering several key shots.

With 1:03 left, Hayward also drilled his third triple of the contest, giving Boston a 10-point advantage to clinch the victory. The win saw the Celtics become the first team to advance to the second round of the playoffs this postseason, in addition to being the first to sweep their opponent.