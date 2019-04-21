NBA: Nets' Jarrett Allen Was Fouled Late in Game 4 vs. 76ers

By Charlotte Carroll
April 21, 2019

The NBA said Nets center Jarrett Allen was fouled at the end of Saturday's Game 4 loss to the 76ers.

In Sunday's Last Two Minute Report, the NBA said that Sixers forward Tobias Harris grabbed Allen, wrapping his arm around him to restrict his movement. With the 76ers down 110–108 with less than 20 seconds to play, Allen couldn't get to the basket and instead turned the ball over without a game-tying or winning shot. Harris was later fouled and sealed the Sixers' 112–108 win with two free throw shots. 

Philadelphia now has a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. The two teams next play Tuesday.

Saturday's contest featured ejections for Jared Dudley and Jimmy Butler because of a third-quarter scuffle. An elbow from Joel Embiid in Game 2 and some trash talk has made the series a bit more interesting.

The NBA also announced Sunday that Nets general manager Sean Marks was suspended and fined for entering the referee locker room after Game 4. 

