Nets General Manager Sean Marks Suspended for Entering Referee Locker Room After Game 4

The Nets trail the 76ers 3-1 in their first-round playoff series.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 21, 2019

Nets general manager Sean Marks has been suspended and fined for his actions following Game 4 of the first-round playoff series between Brooklyn and the Philadelphia 76ers, the NBA announced Sunday.

Marks is suspended for Tuesday's Game 5 and has been fined $25,000 for entering the referee locker room following the 112-108 loss to Philadelphia.

The two teams played a chippy contest Saturday that featured ejections for Jared Dudley and Jimmy Butler because of a third-quarter scuffle. An elbow from Joel Embiid in Game 2 and some talk in the media since has helped make this series a bit more quarrelsome as it has progressed.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports Marks was upset about the flagrant foul on Embiid that sparked the shoving match in Game 4.

With the defeat in Game 4, the Nets now trail the 76ers 3-1 in their opening-round matchup with the next game coming in Philadelphia.

This season was Brooklyn's first in the playoffs since 2015.

