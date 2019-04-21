Nets general manager Sean Marks has been suspended and fined for his actions following Game 4 of the first-round playoff series between Brooklyn and the Philadelphia 76ers, the NBA announced Sunday.

Marks is suspended for Tuesday's Game 5 and has been fined $25,000 for entering the referee locker room following the 112-108 loss to Philadelphia.

The two teams played a chippy contest Saturday that featured ejections for Jared Dudley and Jimmy Butler because of a third-quarter scuffle. An elbow from Joel Embiid in Game 2 and some talk in the media since has helped make this series a bit more quarrelsome as it has progressed.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports Marks was upset about the flagrant foul on Embiid that sparked the shoving match in Game 4.

Sources: Nets and GM Sean Marks were livid over belief Embiid’s flagrant 1 fouls in Games 2/4 should’ve been deemed a 2. More than message to league with ref challenge, Marks intended to message his team on how franchise is determined to support way they're competing in series. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 21, 2019

With the defeat in Game 4, the Nets now trail the 76ers 3-1 in their opening-round matchup with the next game coming in Philadelphia.

This season was Brooklyn's first in the playoffs since 2015.