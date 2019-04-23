Rockets center Clint Capela is battling a pair of respiratory infections since before the opening playoff round against the Jazz, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com

On Sunday, Capela saw a doctor in Utah, who diagnosed him with adenovirus and a klebsiella infection. The fifth-year big man had already missed a practice prior to the start of the first round due to illness. The doctor prescribed eye drops and medication. He informed Capela it would take another four or five days before he's fully recovered.

With the Rockets holding onto a 3–1 lead in their series against the Jazz and a likely meeting with the Warriors in the conference semifinals, they will almost certainly need Capela playing some of his best basketball to achieve their goal of winning a championship.

In Monday's Game 4 loss in Utah, Capela had his worst game of the series. He finished the night 1-for-6 from the field for four points while collecting only seven rebounds. He failed to record a block or steal. Capela registered seven or fewer boards just six times in his 67 regular season outings this year.

For the season, Capela set career highs in scoring and rebound by posting 16.6 points and 12.7 boards a night. In four games against the Jazz, he is averaging 9.5 points and 10.8 boards.

Game 5 of the series is back in Houston on Wednesday. Golden State will also have a chance to end its first-round series against the Clippers that same night as the Warriors also hold a 3-1 lead going into Game 5 at home.