Rockets' Clint Capela Dealing With Two Respiratory Infections in Jazz Series

Clint Capela is averaging 9.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks while fighting adenovirus and a klebsiella infection.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 23, 2019

Rockets center Clint Capela is battling a pair of respiratory infections since before the opening playoff round against the Jazz, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com 

On Sunday, Capela saw a doctor in Utah, who diagnosed him with adenovirus and a klebsiella infection. The fifth-year big man had already missed a practice prior to the start of the first round due to illness. The doctor prescribed eye drops and medication. He informed Capela it would take another four or five days before he's fully recovered.

With the Rockets holding onto a 3–1 lead in their series against the Jazz and a likely meeting with the Warriors in the conference semifinals, they will almost certainly need Capela playing some of his best basketball to achieve their goal of winning a championship.

In Monday's Game 4 loss in Utah, Capela had his worst game of the series. He finished the night 1-for-6 from the field for four points while collecting only seven rebounds. He failed to record a block or steal. Capela registered seven or fewer boards just six times in his 67 regular season outings this year.

For the season, Capela set career highs in scoring and rebound by posting 16.6 points and 12.7 boards a night. In four games against the Jazz, he is averaging 9.5 points and 10.8 boards.

Game 5 of the series is back in Houston on Wednesday. Golden State will also have a chance to end its first-round series against the Clippers that same night as the Warriors also hold a 3-1 lead going into Game 5 at home.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message