Damian Lillard Joins Charles Barkley, Michael Jordan With 50-Point Series-Clinching Performance

Damian Lillard is in pretty good company.

By Emily Caron
April 24, 2019

Damian Lillard drilled a 37-foot shot from deep over Oklahoma City's Paul George on Tuesday night to secure a spot in the Western Conference semifinals as he capped off a 50-point performance and set a Blazers single-game playoff record.

Portland's star joins just two other players to have dropped 50 in a series-clinching win in the last 50 years: Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Barkley dropped 56 in the first round of the 1994 Western Conference Playoffs to get the Suns past the Golden State Warriors in a series sweep. Phoenix was then eliminated by the eventual NBA champion Rockets in the next round.

Jordan scored 56 two years prior during the 1992 playoffs as the Bulls beat the Heat on a three-game sweep in Miami's playoff debut.

Barkley and Jordan's 56-point performances tied for the third-most in NBA playoff history.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message