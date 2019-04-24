Luke Walton's attorney Mark Baute released a statement on Wednesday regarding recent sexual assault allegations made by former Spectrum SportsNet host Kelli Tennant.

"These claims are false and Luke’s innocence will be proven in court. Yesterday's press conference was a poorly staged attempt to portray the accuser as a viable spokesperson for an important movement," Baute said, per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. "Her lawyers want to create a public circus to distract from their complete lack of evidence to support their outrageous claims. We will not try this case in the media or pay them a dime.”

Tennant accuses Walton of sexually assaulting her in a Santa Monica hotel room in 2014. She claims to have met with Walton give him a copy of her book, which Walton agreed to contribute a foreword for.

"I walked up to the hotel with him and continued to tell myself not to overthink it and that I could trust him," Tennant said at a press conference on Tuesday. "Out of nowhere he got on top of me and pinned me down to the bed, and held my arms down with all of his weight while he kissed my neck and my face and my chest."

The Kings hired Walton on April 13, just one day after he parted ways with the Lakers. Sacramento issued a statement on the allegations against Walton on Monday night.

"We are aware of the report and are gathering additional information," the Kings said in a statement, according to NBC Sports' Kurt Helin. "We have no further comment at this time."

Walton was an assistant coach with the Warriors at the time of the alleged incident. Golden State released a statement of its own on Monday, noting the organization is "in the process of seeking more information.