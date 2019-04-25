Damian Lillard has no problem throwing some shade at Thunder forward Paul George after his 37-foot game-winner on Wednesday night.

George called Lillard's rainbow three a "bad shot" during his postgame press conference after Oklahoma City was eliminated from the Western Conference playoffs. Lillard responded on Thursday.

"For him to say that’s a bad shot, that’s just kind of being a poor sport," Lillard said on teammate C.J. McCollum's podcast. "If anything, it was bad defense, because I had the ball in my hands with two seconds, and I wasn’t going to drive, so maybe he should’ve just bodied up."

Lillard averaged 33 points per game in the first round of the West playoffs, including a 50-point effort on Wednesday. He predicted Portland would end the Thunder's season on Monday night, telling Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, "I’m getting rid of these motherf---ers tomorrow."

The Blazers will face either the Nuggets or Spurs in the Western Conference semifinals. Portland will be seeking its first conference finals appearance since 2000.