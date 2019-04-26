Watch: Inside the NBA Crew Should Retire From Playing Jeopardy!

Kenny, Charles and Shaq are not going to compete with James Holzhauer anytime soon.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 26, 2019

The Inside the NBA team might need to stick to basketball trivia.

Following the conclusion of the Spurs' 120-103 Game 6 win over the Nuggets Thursday to force a Game 7 in their first-round series, the studio analyst crew decided to have some fun and play a little game.

Considering the amazing run of James Holzhauer on Jeopardy!, they decided to let host Ernie Johnson play Alex Trebek as Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal participated in a round of the classic trivia show.

What ensued was exactly what you'd expect from this group when they tried to answer questions about space.

To be honest, I would still watch a full 30 minutes of that. They might not get any answers right, but the jokes and seeing Shaq get tricked by other contestants would make it worthwhile.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message