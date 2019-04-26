The Inside the NBA team might need to stick to basketball trivia.

Following the conclusion of the Spurs' 120-103 Game 6 win over the Nuggets Thursday to force a Game 7 in their first-round series, the studio analyst crew decided to have some fun and play a little game.

Considering the amazing run of James Holzhauer on Jeopardy!, they decided to let host Ernie Johnson play Alex Trebek as Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal participated in a round of the classic trivia show.

What ensued was exactly what you'd expect from this group when they tried to answer questions about space.

We hope you're better at Jeopardy than the Inside crew... 😂 pic.twitter.com/ary5VjUaqQ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 26, 2019

To be honest, I would still watch a full 30 minutes of that. They might not get any answers right, but the jokes and seeing Shaq get tricked by other contestants would make it worthwhile.