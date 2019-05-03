The Phoenix Suns have hired Monty Williams to serve as the team's new head coach, the Suns announced on Friday.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the two sides agreed to a five-year deal. Williams spent the past season as an assistant coach with the Philadelphia 76ers and will stay with the team until the end of the playoff run.

Williams, 47, had been reportedly targeted by several teams for their vacant head-coaching jobs, including the Lakers and Suns.

After Los Angeles fired head coach Luke Walton, Williams and Tyronn Lue emerged as replacement options. The Sixers even permitted the Lakers to hold meetings with Williams as Philadelphia continued through the NBA playoffs.

The Suns emerged as a potential landing spot after abruptly firing coach Igor Kokoskov.

Williams first broke into coaching with the Trail Blazers, where he served as an assistant from 2005-10. He served as head coach of the Hornets/Pelicans from 2010-15, prior to joining the Thunder's staff as an assistant in 2015.

In Oklahoma City, he served as an associate head coach but stepped away from his role following his lone year with the club after his wife, Ingrid, died in a car accident in February 2016.

Williams played nine seasons in the NBA. He played for several teams, including the Magic, Spurs, Knicks, Sixers and Nuggets.