Tyronn Lue is working with the Lakers on a contract to be the team's new head coach, reports Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

Lue has been out of a job since he was fired by the Cavaliers in October after a 0–6 start.

Lue would replace Luke Walton, who parted ways with the Lakers on April 12 after three seasons with the team. That decision came after Magic Johnson abruptly stepped down as the team's president of basketball operations before the Lakers' final game of the season against the Trail Blazers. Johnson had reportedly not spoken to Walton "in weeks," and he had reportedly received permission from owner Jeanie Buss to fire Walton following the season. Walton led the Lakers to a 37–45, missing the playoffs for the sixth-straight season.

The 42-year-old Lue was the reported front-runner for the job after Walton was fired. Monty Williams was also considered a strong candidate, but he agreed to a deal to be the Suns new head coach Friday.

Lue led Cleveland to its first NBA championship in 2016. He replaced former head coach David Blatt in 2016 and led the Cavaliers to three consecutive Eastern Conference championships. With a deal, Lue would rejoin superstar LeBron James who played in Cleveland. Lue finished his Cleveland career at 128–83 record.

Lue played college basketball at Nebraska and was drafted by the Nuggets at No. 23 overall in the 1998 NBA draft, but shortly traded to the Lakers. He won two NBA championships with Los Angeles in his first three seasons in the league and played through 2009.