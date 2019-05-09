Terry Rozier on Disappointing Season: 'I Don't Give a F---, I Sacrificed the Most Out of Anybody'

Rozier called out his teammates attitudes after the Celtics' season-ending Game 5 loss to the Bucks.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 09, 2019

Terry Rozier didn't have too many kind words to share following the Celtics' disappointing 116-91 Game 5 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

Rozier, who saw his minutes cut in half this season after Kyrie Irving returned from injury, was candid while speaking to reporters after the game and pointed out the team's obvious shortcomings as the season came to an end.

"Everybody was running around with their heads cut off, like chickens," Rozier told Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports. "Coach [Brad Stevens] was in a tough position, one of the toughest positions, dealing with all these guys with attitudes, all that s--t. Guys that's All-Stars, guys getting paid a lot of money, guys trying to get paid. It's tough."

The Celtics entered the season with championship expectations with the return of Irving and Gordon Hayward and their pairing alongside the likes of Rozier, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Instead, Rozier suggested that players were hesitant to sacrifice personal numbers to embrace a role that would better propel the team toward their goal. Celtics coach Brad Stevens admitted the 2018 season was "the most trying" year he has had as a coach. 

Rozier added that he didn't think his level of play and his playing time added up this season. He went from being Boston's starting point guard last postseason to averaging just 6.4 points and 18 minutes per game behind Irving during this year's playoff run.

"A lot of things weren’t fair to me, but it’s not about me," Rozier said. "That’s why I don’t b---- and complain,” Rozier said. "I don't give a f--- what nobody say, I sacrificed the most out of anybody. I'm a top point guard in this league. I feel like it's a fresh start, whether I'm here or whether I'm gone."

Rozier declined to comment on the Celtics' ability to match offers he might get in the offseason. When asked what he's looking for on the team he is with next year, Rozier remained candid.

"I’m looking forward to a family," Rozier said. "A team that treats me like a family and that’s gonna invest in me all the way."

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message