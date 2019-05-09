Terry Rozier didn't have too many kind words to share following the Celtics' disappointing 116-91 Game 5 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

Rozier, who saw his minutes cut in half this season after Kyrie Irving returned from injury, was candid while speaking to reporters after the game and pointed out the team's obvious shortcomings as the season came to an end.

"Everybody was running around with their heads cut off, like chickens," Rozier told Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports. "Coach [Brad Stevens] was in a tough position, one of the toughest positions, dealing with all these guys with attitudes, all that s--t. Guys that's All-Stars, guys getting paid a lot of money, guys trying to get paid. It's tough."

The Celtics entered the season with championship expectations with the return of Irving and Gordon Hayward and their pairing alongside the likes of Rozier, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Instead, Rozier suggested that players were hesitant to sacrifice personal numbers to embrace a role that would better propel the team toward their goal. Celtics coach Brad Stevens admitted the 2018 season was "the most trying" year he has had as a coach.

Rozier added that he didn't think his level of play and his playing time added up this season. He went from being Boston's starting point guard last postseason to averaging just 6.4 points and 18 minutes per game behind Irving during this year's playoff run.

"A lot of things weren’t fair to me, but it’s not about me," Rozier said. "That’s why I don’t b---- and complain,” Rozier said. "I don't give a f--- what nobody say, I sacrificed the most out of anybody. I'm a top point guard in this league. I feel like it's a fresh start, whether I'm here or whether I'm gone."

Rozier declined to comment on the Celtics' ability to match offers he might get in the offseason. When asked what he's looking for on the team he is with next year, Rozier remained candid.

"I’m looking forward to a family," Rozier said. "A team that treats me like a family and that’s gonna invest in me all the way."