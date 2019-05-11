Report: Former Magic, Pacers Coach Frank Vogel to Talk Again with Lakers After Strong First Impression

Vogel interviewed with the Lakers on Thursday and is expected to talk with the team again soon.

By Emily Caron
May 11, 2019

Former Orlando and Indiana coach Frank Vogel made a strong impression on Lakers in his head coaching interview this week and the two parties are expected to talk again, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports

Vogel interviewed with the team on Thursday after the Lakers ended contract negotiations with Tyronn Lue. It was reported that Lue was seeking a five-year deal and declined a three-year, $18 million offer. Lue served as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers through the beginning of the 2018-19 season but was fired following an 0–6 start.

Vogel, 45, most recently coached the Magic but was fired in 2018 after two seasons with the franchise. Prior to taking over in Orlando, Vogel spent five-plus seasons as the head coach of the Pacers. Vogel led Indiana to the playoffs in five of those six seasons, including in 2011, when he took over as interim coach.

The Lakers have been searching for a new head coach since they fired Luke Walton at the end of the 2018-19 regular season. Walton led the Lakers to a 37–45 record this season, missing the playoffs for the sixth-straight season. Several names are reportedly being considered to fill the vacancy including former Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who Los Angeles scheduled an interview with late last week.

Bickerstaff, 40, was fired by the Grizzlies on April 11 after going 33–49 on the season. Bickerstaff joined the Grizzlies as an associate coach before going 15–48 as the team's interim head coach in 2017 after the team fired David Fizdale.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message