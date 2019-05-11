Former Orlando and Indiana coach Frank Vogel made a strong impression on Lakers in his head coaching interview this week and the two parties are expected to talk again, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Vogel interviewed with the team on Thursday after the Lakers ended contract negotiations with Tyronn Lue. It was reported that Lue was seeking a five-year deal and declined a three-year, $18 million offer. Lue served as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers through the beginning of the 2018-19 season but was fired following an 0–6 start.

Vogel, 45, most recently coached the Magic but was fired in 2018 after two seasons with the franchise. Prior to taking over in Orlando, Vogel spent five-plus seasons as the head coach of the Pacers. Vogel led Indiana to the playoffs in five of those six seasons, including in 2011, when he took over as interim coach.

The Lakers have been searching for a new head coach since they fired Luke Walton at the end of the 2018-19 regular season. Walton led the Lakers to a 37–45 record this season, missing the playoffs for the sixth-straight season. Several names are reportedly being considered to fill the vacancy including former Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who Los Angeles scheduled an interview with late last week.

Bickerstaff, 40, was fired by the Grizzlies on April 11 after going 33–49 on the season. Bickerstaff joined the Grizzlies as an associate coach before going 15–48 as the team's interim head coach in 2017 after the team fired David Fizdale.