Enes Kanter will always look to make a joke. And if he has a specific target to go after, he's not holding back.

So after the Trail Blazers defeated the Nuggets 100-96 in Denver in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series, Kanter had to say something.

Sorry Nuggets fans who were eagerly awaiting to see their team in the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2009.

This year was just not it.

But hey, at least Portland coach Terry Stotts has learned something Kanter's former coach with the Thunder, Billy Donovan, didn't know in the playoffs.

CAN PLAY KANTER!!! — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) May 12, 2019

And he's playing with a separated shoulder and is not eating or drinking from sun up to sun down while celebrating Ramadan.

Game 1 of the Western Conference finals against the Warriors is Tuesday on the road.