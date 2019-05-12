Enes Kanter Can't Help But Troll the Nuggets Once More After Trail Blazers Win Game 7

The Trail Blazers are going to the Western Conference finals and the Nuggets aren't. Enes Kanter needed to remind people of that.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 12, 2019

Enes Kanter will always look to make a joke. And if he has a specific target to go after, he's not holding back.

So after the Trail Blazers defeated the Nuggets 100-96 in Denver in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series, Kanter had to say something.

Sorry Nuggets fans who were eagerly awaiting to see their team in the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2009.

This year was just not it.

But hey, at least Portland coach Terry Stotts has learned something Kanter's former coach with the Thunder, Billy Donovan, didn't know in the playoffs.

And he's playing with a separated shoulder and is not eating or drinking from sun up to sun down while celebrating Ramadan.

Game 1 of the Western Conference finals against the Warriors is Tuesday on the road.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message