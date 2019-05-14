The 2019 NBA draft is quickly approaching and it won't be much longer before we know its full order.

On Tuesday, May 14, the NBA will hold its annual lottery to determine which teams will own the top 14 picks of this year's draft. Three teams enter with equal odds to land the No. 1 pick, and perhaps a shot at selecting Duke's Zion Williamson or Murray State's Ja Morant.

Below is a full list of odds to land the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft:

New York Knicks: 14.0%

Cleveland Cavaliers: 14.0%

Phoenix Suns: 14.0%

Chicago Bulls: 12.5%

Atlanta Hawks: 10.5%

Washington Wizards: 9.0%

New Orleans Pelicans: 6.0%

Memphis Grizzlies*: 6.0%

Dallas Mavericks**: 6.0%

Minnesota Timberwolves: 3.0%

Los Angeles Lakers: 2.0%

Charlotte Hornets: 1.0%

Miami Heat: 1.0%

Sacramento Kings^: 1.0%

Note: * = pick may be conveyed to Boston; ** = pick may be conveyed to Atlanta; ^ = pick will be conveyed to Boston via Philadelphia or to Philadelphia