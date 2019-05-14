2019 NBA Draft Lottery Odds: Team-by-Team Chances At Landing the No. 1 Pick

The Knicks, Cavaliers and Suns have equal odds to land the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

By Kaelen Jones
May 14, 2019

The 2019 NBA draft is quickly approaching and it won't be much longer before we know its full order.

On Tuesday, May 14, the NBA will hold its annual lottery to determine which teams will own the top 14 picks of this year's draft. Three teams enter with equal odds to land the No. 1 pick, and perhaps a shot at selecting Duke's Zion Williamson or Murray State's Ja Morant.

Below is a full list of odds to land the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft:

New York Knicks: 14.0%

Cleveland Cavaliers: 14.0%

Phoenix Suns: 14.0%

Chicago Bulls: 12.5%

Atlanta Hawks: 10.5%

Washington Wizards: 9.0%

New Orleans Pelicans: 6.0%

Memphis Grizzlies*: 6.0%

Dallas Mavericks**: 6.0%

Minnesota Timberwolves: 3.0%

Los Angeles Lakers: 2.0%

Charlotte Hornets: 1.0%

Miami Heat: 1.0%

Sacramento Kings^: 1.0%

Note: * = pick may be conveyed to Boston; ** = pick may be conveyed to Atlanta; ^ = pick will be conveyed to Boston via Philadelphia or to Philadelphia

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message