The NBA will is planning to start free agency a few hours earlier, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

The league is planning to move up the start its moratorium period, the time when players can negotiate deals with teams but not sign to make them official. It currently begins at midnight ET on July 1 and represents the start of free agency. The plan is to move the start time to 6 p.m. ET on June 30 so teams can begin negotiations at a more reasonable hour.

Although nothing is finalized, the hope is the change will take effect this offseason.