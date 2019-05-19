The Golden State Warriors ruled forward Andre Iguodala questionable for Game 4 of the Western Conference finals on Monday due to a calf strain, the team announced Sunday.

Iguodala underwent an MRI on his leg Sunday morning following Saturday's Game 3 victory at Portland. The results came back negative.

If Iguodala is held out of Monday's contest, he could be the third starter missing from the Warriors' lineup; center DeMarcus Cousins has been out since injuring his quad during Golden State's second postseason contest, and forward Kevin Durant is currently nursing a calf strain that is "more serious" than the Warriors initially thought.

While Durant's status looms, Golden State is hopeful that Cousins could potentially return at some point during the postseason. Damian Jones, one of the Warriors' reserve centers, had been out since December with a torn left pectoral, but recently returned and started Saturday's contest in place of Cousins.