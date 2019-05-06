DeMarcus Cousins Expects to Return to Warriors Before End of Postseason

DeMarcus Cousins injured his quad during the first quarter of Golden State's second game of the playoffs.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 06, 2019

DeMarcus Cousins is planning to return to the court before this season comes to an end, he told Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.

Cousins partially tore his left quad in Game 2 of the Warriors' first-round series against the Clippers. It was initially expected he would miss the remainder of the postseason, and coach Steve Kerr said it was "unlikely" the four-time All-Star returned this season.

But when speaking with Spears Monday, Cousins said his plans don't involve sitting out through the rest of the playoffs. On Sunday, Kerr said there is a "possibility" Cousins and fellow injured center Damian Jones return before the conclusion of the season.

"I was confident from the beginning once they told me the severity of it," Cousins said. "Talking to the doctors helped me understand the injury a little more. I started analyzing things and playing it out in my head. I'm going to take it day by day and work my ass off like I always do."

Cousins added that the timing of the injury "really f----- me up," but he is "in better spirits" now after he "shut the world out, went to my little zone and I'm taking it a day at a time."

"I have had so many young players say I'm an inspiration for them," Cousins said. "I've never heard that from a player. For me to hear, that was pretty dope. And just some of the messages, they were saying I'm built for this and if anyone can do it, it's me. I think guys know my heart, my desire and my drive. I've overcome this before."

Cousins started 30 games this regular season and two playoff games after returning from an Achilles injury.

The Warriors currently lead the Rockets 2-1 in their second-round series. Game 4 is Monday in Houston.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message