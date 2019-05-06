DeMarcus Cousins is planning to return to the court before this season comes to an end, he told Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.

Cousins partially tore his left quad in Game 2 of the Warriors' first-round series against the Clippers. It was initially expected he would miss the remainder of the postseason, and coach Steve Kerr said it was "unlikely" the four-time All-Star returned this season.

But when speaking with Spears Monday, Cousins said his plans don't involve sitting out through the rest of the playoffs. On Sunday, Kerr said there is a "possibility" Cousins and fellow injured center Damian Jones return before the conclusion of the season.

"I was confident from the beginning once they told me the severity of it," Cousins said. "Talking to the doctors helped me understand the injury a little more. I started analyzing things and playing it out in my head. I'm going to take it day by day and work my ass off like I always do."

Cousins added that the timing of the injury "really f----- me up," but he is "in better spirits" now after he "shut the world out, went to my little zone and I'm taking it a day at a time."

"I have had so many young players say I'm an inspiration for them," Cousins said. "I've never heard that from a player. For me to hear, that was pretty dope. And just some of the messages, they were saying I'm built for this and if anyone can do it, it's me. I think guys know my heart, my desire and my drive. I've overcome this before."

Cousins started 30 games this regular season and two playoff games after returning from an Achilles injury.

The Warriors currently lead the Rockets 2-1 in their second-round series. Game 4 is Monday in Houston.