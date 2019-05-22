Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob says the team intends to re-sign impending free agents Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson and is confident that will happen.

The Warriors are in the midst of a remarkable run in NBA history, making the Finals for the fifth straight year after a four-game sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals.

“The season is still ongoing. We are not finished. I have no new ideas or data for you," Lacob told The Athletic. "We love Klay and KD and intend to attempt to re-sign them. Period. I am confident about BOTH of them. But it is their choice to do what is best for them. They have earned that right.

”Our goal is to keep our team together. We are pretty good.”

Durant has been rumored to be heading to the New York Knicks, but his agent says the four-time scoring champion is "100% undecided" on where he'll sign in free agency.

Both players could be receiving significant pay raises if they re-sign with the Warriors.

Durant could receive a five-year contract, worth $220 million should he stay with Golden State. Durant would get about $164 million over four years if signed with any other team.

Thompson might also be eligible for a "designated veteran player extension," or supermax should Durant leave the Bay Area, but he also needs to make one of the three All-NBA teams that are expected to be announced this week.

NBA teams only allow two players with supermax contracts on the roster at one time and guard Stephen Curry already is under that type of contract.