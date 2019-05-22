Warriors Owner 'Confident' Team Can Re-Sign Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson

Warriors owner Joe Lacob on KD and Klay Thompson: "I am confident about (signing) both of them"

By Scooby Axson
May 22, 2019

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob says the team intends to re-sign impending free agents Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson and is confident that will happen.

The Warriors are in the midst of a remarkable run in NBA history, making the Finals for the fifth straight year after a four-game sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals.

“The season is still ongoing. We are not finished. I have no new ideas or data for you," Lacob told The Athletic. "We love Klay and KD and intend to attempt to re-sign them. Period. I am confident about BOTH of them. But it is their choice to do what is best for them. They have earned that right.

”Our goal is to keep our team together. We are pretty good.”

Durant has been rumored to be heading to the New York Knicks, but his agent says the four-time scoring champion is "100% undecided" on where he'll sign in free agency.

Both players could be receiving significant pay raises if they re-sign with the Warriors.

Durant could receive a five-year contract, worth $220 million should he stay with Golden State. Durant would get about $164 million over four years if signed with any other team.

Thompson might also be eligible for a "designated veteran player extension," or supermax should Durant leave the Bay Area, but he also needs to make one of the three All-NBA teams that are expected to be announced this week.

NBA teams only allow two players with supermax contracts on the roster at one time and guard Stephen Curry already is under that type of contract.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message