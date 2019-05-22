Knicks President Claims Kristaps Porzingis Demanded Trade or He'd Return to Europe

Knicks president Steve Mills claimed that Kristaps Porzingis gave New York seven days to trade him or he'd leave the NBA and return to Europe. 

By Kaelen Jones
May 22, 2019

During a speaking event on Wednesday, New York Knicks president Steve Mills claimed that All-Star forward Kristaps Porzingis demanded a trade away from the franchise.

Mills said that Porzingis gave New York seven days to deal him or he would leave the NBA and return to Europe.

"[Porzingis] point-blank said to us, 'I don't want to be here,'" Mills said. "'I'm not going to re-sign with the Knicks and I'm going to give you seven days to trade me, or I'm going back to Europe.'"

The Knicks traded Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Courtney Lee to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Dennis Smith, DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews and two future first-round picks in late January.

Per Mills, the Knicks had trade offers for Porzingis in place since September 2018.

Porzingis, 23, did not play last season as he continued recovery from a torn ACL suffered in February 2018. He was recently involved in an altercation at a European club which the Mavericks said they are investigating.

