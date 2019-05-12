The Mavericks are reportedly investigating an altercation involving All-Star forward Kristaps Porzingis in Europe this past weekend, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

On Sunday morning, a video leaked in which Porzingis appeared to have blood on his face.

T-shirt déchiré, visage ouvert et embrouille entre hommes en sortie de bar/boîte : les débuts de vacances de Kristaps Porziņģis ne se passe pas exactement pour le mieux. pic.twitter.com/AjbKy3XKyd — Dallas Mavs France (@DallasMavsFr) May 12, 2019

Per Charania, Porzingis was "jumped at the club, assaulted and hit by objects" during the incident.

Porzingis, 23, was traded by the New York Knicks to the Dallas Mavericks last year and sat out the campaign due to a knee injury. In late March, he was accused of raping a woman in New York in 2018.