Report: Mavericks Investigating Altercation Involving Kristaps Porzingis at European Club

A video leaked on Sunday in which Porzingis appeared to have blood on his face.

By Kaelen Jones
May 12, 2019

The Mavericks are reportedly investigating an altercation involving All-Star forward Kristaps Porzingis in Europe this past weekend, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

On Sunday morning, a video leaked in which Porzingis appeared to have blood on his face.

Per Charania, Porzingis was "jumped at the club, assaulted and hit by objects" during the incident.

Porzingis, 23, was traded by the New York Knicks to the Dallas Mavericks last year and sat out the campaign due to a knee injury. In late March, he was accused of raping a woman in New York in 2018.

