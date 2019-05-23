Klay Thompson Misses All-NBA Team: How His Free Agency Contract Is Impacted

Klay Thompson will miss out on a supermax contract in free agency with the All-NBA teams snub.

By Jenna West
May 23, 2019

Klay Thompson didn't make 2018-19's All-NBA teams, but the snub means he stands to lose a lot more.

After the list was revealed on Thursday, reporters informed Thompson during an interview that he missed the list. He appeared annoyed by the news but decided to focus on the Warriors' upcoming appearance in the NBA Finals.

"When you go to five straight Finals, I respect those guys but...it takes more than just a couple All-NBA guys," he said. "I'd rather win a championship than be third-team All-NBA.

"Do I think there are that many guards better than me in the league? No, but I don't really want to get into it."

All-NBA teams have become a big deal because landing on the list makes certain veterans eligible for supermax deals. Thompson will hit free agency this summer but will be capped at a five-year, $190 million deal. If he were eligible for a supermax contract, he could've reached a projected $221 million deal.

Thompson's teammate Steph Curry made the All-NBA First Team at guard along with the Rockets' James Harden. Guards Kyrie Irving and Damian Lillard were named to the All-NBA Second Team, with Lillard becoming eligible for a supermax extension. Kemba Walker and Russell Westbrook were listed on the All-NBA Third Team.

