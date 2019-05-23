Report: Kristaps Porzingis Hand OK, Cleared By Mavs in Fight Investigation

Omar Vega/Getty Images

Kristaps Porzingis is back in Dallas and his hands are OK after a video showed the Mavericks star apparently injured after an altercation at a bar.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 23, 2019

Kristaps Porzingis is back in Dallas and his hands are OK after a video emerged showing the Mavericks star apparently injured after an altercation at a bar, according to The Dallas Morning News. 

The News reports the Mavericks investigated the incident and spoke to Porzingis at length. The team concluded it was a case of being "in the wrong place at the wrong time."

The video, which leaked May 12, showed the 23-year-old Porzingis bloody outside a bar that is reportedly in his hometown in Latvia. In the clip, he shoved a woman and then walked toward others before speaking to that group and pointing fingers. Reports following the video's release said that Porzingis was "jumped" at the club. The Mavericks believe that he was allegedly attacked by several Russians. In the video, Porzingis reportedly tells an unidentified person, "I’ll send your a-- back to Russia."

After being traded to Dallas by New York this season, Porzingis sat out with a knee injury. He is eligible to become a restricted free agent on June 30.

Porzingis was accused in late March of raping a woman in New York in 2018. Porzingis denied the alleged assault.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message