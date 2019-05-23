Kristaps Porzingis is back in Dallas and his hands are OK after a video emerged showing the Mavericks star apparently injured after an altercation at a bar, according to The Dallas Morning News.

The News reports the Mavericks investigated the incident and spoke to Porzingis at length. The team concluded it was a case of being "in the wrong place at the wrong time."

The video, which leaked May 12, showed the 23-year-old Porzingis bloody outside a bar that is reportedly in his hometown in Latvia. In the clip, he shoved a woman and then walked toward others before speaking to that group and pointing fingers. Reports following the video's release said that Porzingis was "jumped" at the club. The Mavericks believe that he was allegedly attacked by several Russians. In the video, Porzingis reportedly tells an unidentified person, "I’ll send your a-- back to Russia."

T-shirt déchiré, visage ouvert et embrouille entre hommes en sortie de bar/boîte : les débuts de vacances de Kristaps Porziņģis ne se passe pas exactement pour le mieux. pic.twitter.com/AjbKy3XKyd — Dallas Mavs France (@DallasMavsFr) May 12, 2019

After being traded to Dallas by New York this season, Porzingis sat out with a knee injury. He is eligible to become a restricted free agent on June 30.

Porzingis was accused in late March of raping a woman in New York in 2018. Porzingis denied the alleged assault.