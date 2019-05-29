Doc Rivers: Kawhi Leonard is the 'Most Like Jordan That We've Seen'

Rivers said Leonard is, "the most like Jordan that we've seen," during an appearance on ESPN on Tuesday. 

By Michael Shapiro
May 29, 2019

Clippers head coach Doc Rivers heaped some serious praise on Kawhi Leonard during an appearance on ESPN on Tuesday by saying the Raptors forward is "the most like Jordan that we've seen."

"[Leonard] is the most like Jordan that we've seen," Rivers said. "There's a lot of great players. LeBron is phenomenal, KD is phenomenal. Not that [Leonard] is Jordan or anything like that, but he's the most like him. Big hands, post game, can finish. Great leaper, great defender, in-between game. If you beat him to the spot he bumps you off, and then you add his three-point shooting."

Leonard has certainly pulled off a solid facsimile of Jordan during the postseason. The 2014 Finals MVP is averaging 31.2 points per game on 50.7% shooting, tallying 27 points and 17 rebounds in Toronto's Game 6 win over Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference finals. 

Jordan was no stranger to postseason heroics en route to his six NBA Finals. He averaged 33.4 points per game in 179 postseason contests, topping out at 43.7 points per game in the 1986 playoffs.

Rivers could have another agenda in his praise of Leonard. Los Angeles' head coach may already be in recruiting mode, aiming to lure Leonard to the Clippers in free agency. Rivers and Co. are currently Vegas favorites to land Leonard, per Odds Shark

Leonard and the Raptors will square off against the Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday. Tip-off from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto is slated for 9 p.m. ET,  

