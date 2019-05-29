With one month before NBA free agency begins, rumors are starting to swirl as teams start to test the waters for potential summer trades and signings for the 2019-20 season.

While superstars including Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Kawhi Leonard will dominate free agency talk this offseason until they sign, there are a number of other big moves that could be made by teams in the market for something new. Several teams have max contract slots which could bring several high-profile players to new cities next season.

Here are the latest rumors around the NBA:

• Houston GM Daryl Morey is showing an "aggressive desire to improve roster with all players and picks available in talks" including perhaps Chris Paul. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Big man Clint Capela is among the players the Rockets have "gauged the market for in recent days." (Marc Stein, New York Times)

• Kyrie Irving is likely landing in either Brooklyn with the Nets or Los Angeles with LeBron James and the Lakers. (Ric Bucher, Bleacher Report)

• Bradley Beal could be traded before or during the draft, possibly to the Lakers with Lonzo Ball as a preferred trade option. (Ben Standig, NBC Sports Washington)