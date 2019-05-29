Find out the latest NBA rumors ahead of free agency, which begins on June 30.
With one month before NBA free agency begins, rumors are starting to swirl as teams start to test the waters for potential summer trades and signings for the 2019-20 season.
While superstars including Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Kawhi Leonard will dominate free agency talk this offseason until they sign, there are a number of other big moves that could be made by teams in the market for something new. Several teams have max contract slots which could bring several high-profile players to new cities next season.
Here are the latest rumors around the NBA:
• Houston GM Daryl Morey is showing an "aggressive desire to improve roster with all players and picks available in talks" including perhaps Chris Paul. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
• Big man Clint Capela is among the players the Rockets have "gauged the market for in recent days." (Marc Stein, New York Times)
• Kyrie Irving is likely landing in either Brooklyn with the Nets or Los Angeles with LeBron James and the Lakers. (Ric Bucher, Bleacher Report)
• Bradley Beal could be traded before or during the draft, possibly to the Lakers with Lonzo Ball as a preferred trade option. (Ben Standig, NBC Sports Washington)