The Warriors' Klay Thompson is in "kill mode" for the NBA Finals.

The mood is influencing his song choices. He was asked if he'll listen to Toronto superfan Drake during the Finals and Thompson gave a diplomatic, but real answer.

"If it's a bad song, I'll skip it," Thompson said. "But if it's one of his hits, I'll play it. I've been a Drake fan since I was in high school. He's a great artist. Do I like him as a Raptors fan? No, but I like him as a musician. He's extremely talented. But I will definitely skip the song if I don't like it. If it’s one of his soft R&B songs, Imma skip it because I’m in kill mode right now, trying to get these four games so I'll skip 'Hotline Bling' or anything along that line."

Drake has been a heavy topic of discussion heading into the Finals due to his public antics. During the Eastern Conference finals, he got into a beef with Mallory Edens, daughter of Bucks owner Wes Edens, and was called out by Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer for heckling Giannis Antetokounmpo during the series. Drake was also seen roaming the court and embracing Raptors coach Nick Nurse.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he's not worried about Drake, Golden State point guard Stephen Curry called the rapper's presence "entertaining."

The NBA Finals begin Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.