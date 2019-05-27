Warriors coach Steve Kerr isn't stressed about the Raptors' most public fan: rapper Drake.

"I’m not worried about Drake," Kerr said when asked if he’s preparing for Drake to tap him on the shoulder during the team's NBA Finals matchup. "I called him on his cell phone....."

Kerr proved he is hip with the rapper's lyrics and quick with his jokes with that response.

The question came as Drake has upended this year's NBA playoffs with his antics.

During the Eastern Conference finals, he's gotten in a beef with Mallory Edens, daughter of Bucks owner Wes Edens, and has been called out by Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer for heckling Giannis Antetokounmpo during the series. Drake has also been seen roaming the court and touching Raptors coach Nick Nurse. So of course, after the Raptors came back from being down 0-2 in the series to win and move on to the Finals, Drake celebrated like no one else.

Warriors point guard Stephen Curry said of Drake: "It’s been entertaining. It’s a tricky situation with him being right there on the court, but at the end of the day he’s having fun. I can’t hate on nobody having fun. I guess in this life everybody hates on people having fun. It’s par for the course on that one."

With the Raptors first trip to the Finals in franchise history beginning with Game 1 on Thursday, Drake is sure to be more into his feelings than ever and will keep the nonsense going nonstop.