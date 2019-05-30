Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins will play in the Warriors' Game 1 battle against the Raptors in the NBA Finals on Thursday night, head coach Steve Kerr said.

Cousins has been out of Golden State's lineup since April 15 when he hurt his left quad against the Clippers in round one of the Western Conference playoffs. The absence marked Cousins' second significant injury in the last two seasons after he tore his Achilles as a member of the Pelicans in January 2018.

Golden State has largely cruised through the Western Conference playoffs without Cousins. Steph Curry and Co. dispatched the Clippers and Rockets in six games to advance to the West finals, then swept the Blazers en route to a fifth consecutive Finals appearance. Curry averaged 36.5 points per game in the conference finals on 42.6% from three.

Cousins averaged 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for Golden State this season in 30 appearances. The four-time All-Star will be a free agent in July.

Game 1 of the Finals from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto is slated for 9 p.m. ET.