Clippers Fined $50K for Doc Rivers' Comments Praising Kawhi Leonard

The NBA has fined the Clippers $50,000 for violating the league's anti-tampering rule after Glenn "Doc" Rivers made comments about the Raptors' Kawhi Leonard. 

By Charlotte Carroll
May 31, 2019

The NBA has fined the Clippers $50,000 for violating the league's anti-tampering rule after head coach Glenn "Doc" Rivers made comments about the Raptors' Kawhi Leonard. 

Rivers had said the Raptors forward is "the most like Jordan that we've seen" during an appearance on ESPN on Tuesday.

"There's a lot of great players," Rivers said. "LeBron is phenomenal, KD is phenomenal. Not that [Leonard] is Jordan or anything like that, but he's the most like him. Big hands, post game, can finish. Great leaper, great defender, in-between game. If you beat him to the spot he bumps you off, and then you add his three-point shooting."

Leonard has been having a solid postseason, averaging 30.7 points, 8.8 rebound and 3.9 assists. But the comments were also considered the start of Rivers entering recruiting mode as the team tries to gain Leonard in the free agency. When Rivers went on ESPN, the Clippers were the Vegas favorites to land Leonard, according to Odds Shark

The Raptors are taking on the Warriors in the NBA Finals. Leonard and co. beat Golden State in Game 1 and the teams will square off in Game 2 on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET.

